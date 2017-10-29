Menu
The David S. Pumpkins Halloween special is here to not answer any of your questions: Watch

NBC has posted the entire 30-minute special for your befuddlement

on October 29, 2017, 3:05pm
It was roughly a year ago that Saturday Night Live introduced us to David S. Pumpkins, a Halloween character played by Tom Hanks who’s connection to the spooky holiday remains confusing and unexplained. Since then, the character’s received another turn on SNLa dressing-down from iO9an oral history from Vulture, and an animated Halloween special. That special, which aired during SNL’s usual slot last night, is now available for your streaming pleasure.

(Ranking: Tom Hanks’ Top 10 Performances)

Tom Hanks and his skeletal comrades, Bobby Moynihan and Mikey Day, appear in person for the special’s cold open, and the trio also lend their voices to their animated counterparts. Peter Dinklage narrates the proceedings, which follows a young boy as he discovers our namesake hero in a pumpkin patch and works with the weirdo to confront the nefarious, candy-stealing Raincoat Man. It’s weird, but the uncostumed kid telling his crush he’s dressed up as “a little toot-toot boy” is pretty funny.

Watch the whole thing above, and gird yourself for some kind of Thanksgiving-themed “David S. Pumpkins pie” joke when SNL returns on November 4th with Larry David and Miley Cyrus.

 

