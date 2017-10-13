The Gaslamp Killer accused of drugging and then raping two women

Producer/DJ The Gaslamp Killer, legally known as William Benjamin Bensussen, has been accused of drugging and raping two women. In a statement posted by Twitter user @chelseaelaynne on Thursday night, she accused Bensussen of drugging and then raping her and a friend while they were incapacitated.

The accuser claims the rape occurred when she and her friend RaeAn were at the Standard Hotel in Los Angeles on July 5th, 2013. In a separate tweet, Chelsea says she wanted to tag Bensussen on the initial post, but noticed he has her blocked, which she considers “the clearest admission of his guilt.” Later on, she posted a screenshot of an alleged direct message from Bensussen reaching out to one of her friends.

“I’ve been suppressing my rape for 4 years and I’m finally ready to come forward to help myself heal and to prevent it from happening to other women in the future,” Chelsea writes. “The Gaslamp Killer drugged my best friend and myself at a party at the Standard Hotel, had non-consensual sex with both of us while we were completely incapacitated, and then dumped us back in front of the Standard after it happened. I was only 20 years old at the time.”

“On July 5th, 2013, my friend RaeAn and I were at the Standard and Gaslamp Killer started chatting with us,” she continues. “He recognized RaeAn, they had met the week prior at Desert Daze Festival. We went to the bathroom together, came back, and GLK handed us two drinks. That’s the last clear memory I have, and that was our first drink of the day. After that, everything is pitch black except for a few sharp but at the same time, blurry memories.”

When contacted for comment, Bensussen issued the following statement:

“I think it’s important that I be a part of this conversation. Firstly, I want it to be known that I would never hurt or endanger a woman. I would never drug a woman, and I would never put anyone in a situation where they were not in control, or take anything that they weren’t offering. Consent is intimate, and has left room for people who were not present to wonder what happened. In this case consent was between three people, in the form of an offer which I accepted. Allegations carry a lot of weight on social media these days, and the bravery of women who expose their stories can create necessary dialogue that leads to real change. But Chelsea’s version of this story is not true. I am thankful that I have been contacted by witnesses and my roommates at the time, in support. Please know that while I am shocked, I take this all very seriously. It is all so sensitive and needs to be treated with the utmost care and attention.”

Read Chelsea’s full statement and subsequent tweets below.

i've been silently suffering over this for many years. the gaslamp killer drugged and raped my best friend and myself 4 years ago pic.twitter.com/yvJM5HEJay — chelsea (@chelseaelaynne) October 13, 2017

i would tag him, but today i noticed he has had me blocked, which pushed me over the edge and was the clearest admission of his guilt pic.twitter.com/blNRLbXjRw — chelsea (@chelseaelaynne) October 13, 2017

facing and accepting this has been one of the hardest things i have ever done – for every woman that has been abused – you are not alone — chelsea (@chelseaelaynne) October 13, 2017

me and rae are fuckin done being victims of this – this is HIS burden to bear — chelsea (@chelseaelaynne) October 13, 2017

YOURE NOT ALONE. IT WASNT YOUR FAULT. I'M HERE FOR YOU. — chelsea (@chelseaelaynne) October 13, 2017