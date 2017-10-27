The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon announces new solo album, Sleepwalkers, shares “Forget Me Not”: Stream

Brian Fallon, singer/guitarist of The Gaslight Anthem, is gearing up to release his sophomore solo album. It’s titled Sleepwalkers and due out February 9th through Island Records.

The follow-up to 2016’s Painkillers was recorded earlier this year at Parlor Recording Studio in New Orleans alongside Ted Hutt, who previously worked on The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 breakthrough LP, The ’59 Sound. A press statement describes the forthcoming album as recasting British Invasion rock, first generation UK punk, and American pop and soul into a near irresistible sound he’s dubbed — with a nod and a wink towards The Who — as ‘Heavy R&B.'”

As a teaser of what’s to come, Fallon has shared the first single, the impassioned and ’60s-inspired “Forget Me Not”. “I was thinking how every song doesn’t have to be so serious,” Fallon shares. “It can just be fun. It can just be a song that I would want to play live. ‘Forget Me Not’ came out in just a couple of minutes and actually ended up being pretty serious — it seems my subconscious had other plans.”

In support of Sleepwalkers, Fallon has lined up an extensive run of 2018 European and North American tour dates with his backing band The Howling Weather.

Brian Fallon 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/01 – New York, NY @ Public Arts

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe

02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

02/23 – London, UK @ Koko

02/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02/25 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

02/27 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/28 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

03/01 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

03/02 – Vienna, AU @ Arena

03/03 – Nurnberg, DE @ Lowensaal

03/04 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik

03/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/08 – Newcastle, UK @ The Boiler Shop

03/09 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett University

03/10 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

03/11 – Belfast, IE @ The Limelight

03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

03/29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

03/30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/31 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

04/04 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/10 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

04/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04/13 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theater

04/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

04/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

04/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall Minneapolis

04/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/22 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/25 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

04/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s

04/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/29 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel