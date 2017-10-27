The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon announces new solo album, Sleepwalkers, shares “Forget Me Not”: Stream

Brian Fallon, singer/guitarist of The Gaslight Anthem, is gearing up to release his sophomore solo album. It’s titled Sleepwalkers and due out February 9th through Island Records.
The follow-up to 2016’s Painkillers was recorded earlier this year at Parlor Recording Studio in New Orleans alongside Ted Hutt, who previously worked on The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 breakthrough LP, The ’59 Sound. A press statement describes the forthcoming album as recasting British Invasion rock, first generation UK punk, and American pop and soul into a near irresistible sound he’s dubbed — with a nod and a wink towards The Who — as ‘Heavy R&B.'”
As a teaser of what’s to come, Fallon has shared the first single, the impassioned and ’60s-inspired “Forget Me Not”. “I was thinking how every song doesn’t have to be so serious,” Fallon shares. “It can just be fun. It can just be a song that I would want to play live. ‘Forget Me Not’ came out in just a couple of minutes and actually ended up being pretty serious — it seems my subconscious had other plans.”
Hear it below.
In support of Sleepwalkers, Fallon has lined up an extensive run of 2018 European and North American tour dates with his backing band The Howling Weather.
Brian Fallon 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/01 – New York, NY @ Public Arts
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe
02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
02/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
02/23 – London, UK @ Koko
02/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
02/25 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
02/27 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
02/28 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
03/01 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
03/02 – Vienna, AU @ Arena
03/03 – Nurnberg, DE @ Lowensaal
03/04 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik
03/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/08 – Newcastle, UK @ The Boiler Shop
03/09 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett University
03/10 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
03/11 – Belfast, IE @ The Limelight
03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
03/29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
03/30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/31 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
04/04 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater
04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/10 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
04/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
04/13 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theater
04/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
04/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
04/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall Minneapolis
04/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
04/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
04/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/22 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/25 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
04/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
04/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/29 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
05/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel