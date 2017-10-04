The Jesus Lizard announce first tour in eight years

The Jesus Lizard are set to reunite this December for their first tour in eight years. The seminal noise rock outfit will play shows in Nashville, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco before making their way to Houston for an appearance at Day For Night Festival
According to a press release, “no plans exist for any performances beyond this December slate.” So, you may want to pick up tickets when they go on sale Friday (Oct. 6th).
The Jesus Lizard 2017 Tour Dates:
12/08 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
12/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
12/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
12/16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival
Watch The Jesus Lizard’s video for “Nub”: