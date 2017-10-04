The Jesus Lizard announce first tour in eight years

The Jesus Lizard are set to reunite this December for their first tour in eight years. The seminal noise rock outfit will play shows in Nashville, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco before making their way to Houston for an appearance at Day For Night Festival

According to a press release, “no plans exist for any performances beyond this December slate.” So, you may want to pick up tickets when they go on sale Friday (Oct. 6th).

The Jesus Lizard 2017 Tour Dates:

12/08 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

12/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival

Watch The Jesus Lizard’s video for “Nub”: