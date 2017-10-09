The Killers cover Tom Petty’s “American Girl” and “The Waiting” at Austin City Limits: Watch

Featured photo by Philip Cosores

The Killers are scheduled to be on the road until early 2018 in support of their new album, Wonderful Wonderful. During their headlining appearance at Austin City Limits this past weekend, they treated the audience to a long list of fan favorites (“Somebody Told Me”) and new classics (“The Man”). The Las Vegas outfit also peppered its set with not one, but two Tom Petty covers.

To open the evening, Brandon Flowers & co. performed Petty’s late ’70s hit “American Girl”. Toward the end of the set, they slipped in an anthemic rendition of Hard Promises cut “The Waiting”. Check out fan-caught footage up above and below.

Petty died last Monday at the age of 66. Artists have since come out in droves to honor the legendary rocker, including The National, Fleet Foxes, Wilco, Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Cage the Elephant. Find all the tributes here.