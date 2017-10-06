The Mountain Goats release Ozzy Osbourne-themed EP, Marsh Witch Visions: Stream/download

In Spring 2016, The Mountain Goats dropped an Ozzy Osbourne-themed song called “Going Back to California”. The track’s release came after fans heeded frontman John Darnielle’s call to donate money to his bowling team, which was competing to benefit the Carolina Abortion Fund. At the time, the singer-songwriter also said the band had even more Osbourne-related material squirreled away, to be released at a later date.

That date has finally come now, as The Mountain Goats have released Marsh Witch Visions, a surprise acoustic EP featuring four songs inspired by Osbourne. The collection also includes a demo version of Goths track “Rain in Soho”. In a Facebook post this morning, Darnielle talked about his fundraiser and the creation of the EP:

“Competition was pretty fierce so I thought I’d up the ante by volunteering to open up the vaults a little if we made a good showing. People got out their checkbooks and I was floored. Because 2017 is a double release year for me — book in February, album in May, touring the whole time — it took me most of the year to dig around in the files and get things together but here they are. I’m proud of these songs, which were probably otherwise going to find the written-and-forgotten destiny that I fetishize and romanticize for so many songs no-one will ever hear, and I’m really happy to be able to share them.”

Stream/download Marsh Witch Visions below.