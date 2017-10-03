The National pays tribute to Tom Petty with intimate cover of “Damaged By Love”: Watch

For many, Tom Petty’s music represented a purity in terms of emotional, effective songwriting that also felt distinctly American. As such, numerous artists have spent the day honoring the late artist’s impact on their own lives and careers.

(Read: Tom Petty Taught Me Everything I Need to Know About Love)

One such tribute came from The National, who shared a short video on Bryce Dessner’s Instagram account that finds the guitarist leading singer Matt Berninger in a cover of Petty’s “Damaged By Love”, a cut from his 2006 album Highway Companion.

As a complement to the band’s cover, Aaron Dessner also posted a clip showing Berninger dancing along to Petty’s original recording of the song.

Watch both videos below.

Damaged by Love singing Petty songs all day long. Thank you for all this incredible music. A post shared by Bryce Dessner (@brycedessner) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:23am PDT