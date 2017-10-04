The National perform “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” and “Day I Die” on Jools Holland: Watch

In support of their new album, Sleep Well Beast, Brooklyn indie institution The National have been touring throughout Europe. As part of their travels, the band made an appearance on last night’s episode of Later….With Jools Holland, where they rattled off not one but two songs off the LP.

Led by the rich, distinct vocals of frontman Matt Berninger, The National played “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” and “Day I Die”. Both performances, like the album itself, featured moments of sweeping melancholy and solemn reflection. Catch a replay below, or via BBC’s website. Last night’s episode of Jools Holland also featured performances from Queens of the Stone Age, Morrissey, and Jessie Ware.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2017)

Recently, The National paid tribute to Tom Petty with a cover of “Damaged By Love”. While on the road, they’ve also tackled Queen, Cat Power, Talking Heads, and New Order.