The National share wild party video for “I’ll Still Destroy You”: Watch

The National dropped yet another terrific record earlier this year in the form of Sleep Well Beast, Today, they’ve shared a wild visual for the album cut “I’ll Still Destroy You”. The video was directed by Allan Sigurðsson and Icelandic performance and installation artist Ragnar Kjartansson, who collaborated with The National when they played their Trouble Will Find Me track “Sorrow” over and over for six hours during an installation project dubbed “A Lot Of Sorrow”.

(Read: The National Are The Hardest Working Band In The World)

The “I’ll Still Destoy You” visual was filmed at Dope & Korruption in Denmark, a pop-up bar created by Kjartansson and the band during the HAVEN Festival, which Aaron and Bryce Dessner co-created. Attendees were treated to champagne, confetti, a sailor striptease and much merriment, providing a frenetic visual for the electronics-accentuated song. The crew was forced to shoot the video in just one hour, as Danish security officials shut down the bar during the shoot and it was destroyed the following day.

Check out the clip above. Previously, The National shared visuals for Sleep Well Beast singles “The Day I Die”, “Guilty Party”, and “Carin at the Liquor Store”.

Alongside the new video, the band has added some new dates to their massive world tour. In addition to multiple summer 2018 dates in South America and Australia, The National also announced that members of the band will also perform in Buffalo, NY on December 11th to benefit Buffalo String Works, a not-for-profit that provides high-quality music instruction on stringed instruments to children of low-income, refugee and immigrant parents. Check out the full itinerary below.

The National 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/09 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall

12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

12/10 – Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre

12/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Town Ballroom *

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House

01/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

01/23 – Mexico City, MX @ CDMX Pepsi Center

02/21 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt

02/22 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt

02/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Villa Maria Winery

02/27 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/16-03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/16-03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/23-03/25 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

06/02 – London, UK @ ALL Points East Festival

06/07 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium

06/16 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium

* = members of The National