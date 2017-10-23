The National share wild party video for “I’ll Still Destroy You”: Watch

The National dropped yet another terrific record earlier this year in the form of Sleep Well Beast, Today, they’ve shared a wild visual for the album cut “I’ll Still Destroy You”. The video was directed by Allan Sigurðsson and Icelandic performance and installation artist Ragnar Kjartansson, who collaborated with The National when they played their Trouble Will Find Me track “Sorrow” over and over for six hours during an installation project dubbed “A Lot Of Sorrow”.
(Read: The National Are The Hardest Working Band In The World)
The “I’ll Still Destoy You” visual was filmed at Dope & Korruption in Denmark, a pop-up bar created by Kjartansson and the band during the HAVEN Festival, which Aaron and Bryce Dessner co-created. Attendees were treated to champagne, confetti, a sailor striptease and much merriment, providing a frenetic visual for the electronics-accentuated song. The crew was forced to shoot the video in just one hour, as Danish security officials shut down the bar during the shoot and it was destroyed the following day.
Check out the clip above. Previously, The National shared visuals for Sleep Well Beast singles “The Day I Die”, “Guilty Party”, and “Carin at the Liquor Store”.
Alongside the new video, the band has added some new dates to their massive world tour. In addition to multiple summer 2018 dates in South America and Australia, The National also announced that members of the band will also perform in Buffalo, NY on December 11th to benefit Buffalo String Works, a not-for-profit that provides high-quality music instruction on stringed instruments to children of low-income, refugee and immigrant parents. Check out the full itinerary below.
The National 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum
11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/09 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall
12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
12/10 – Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre
12/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Town Ballroom *
12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House
12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House
01/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
01/23 – Mexico City, MX @ CDMX Pepsi Center
02/21 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt
02/22 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Forecourt
02/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Villa Maria Winery
02/27 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
03/16-03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/16-03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/23-03/25 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
03/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
06/02 – London, UK @ ALL Points East Festival
06/07 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium
06/16 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium
* = members of The National