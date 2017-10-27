The Preatures cover Arcade Fire’s “Everything Now” for triple j’s Like a Version: Watch

This summer, Aussie rockers The Preatures returned with Girlhood, the follow-up to their excellent debut album, Blue Planet Eyes. To promote the release, the CoSigned band stopped by the triple j studios to participate in the radio station’s Like a Version series.

For their performance, The Preatures chose to cover Arcade Fire’s “Everything Now”, the title track from the Canadian indie rocker’s most recent album. The Preatures made the song their own by eschewing the strings from the original and relying less on on synths, all while leaning on Jack Moffitt’s driving guitar to propel the song forward. Replay it in full up top.

The Preatures are currently touring Australia behind Girlhood, including a concert with Foo Fighters. Find the complete schedule below.

The Preatures 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/04 – Newcastle, AU @ This That Festival

12/09 – Port Macquarie, AU @ Festival of the Sun

12/29 – Lardner, AU @ Beyond the Valley

01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *

02/09 – Parkville, AU @ Melbourne Zoo Twilights

02/10 – White Hills, AU @ Party in the Paddock

02/17 – Central Coast, AU @ Mountain Sounds Festival

03/02 – Mosman, AU @ Twilight at Taronga Zoo

03/10 – Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival

* = w/ Foo Fighters

In September, triple j released a Like a Version compilation album.