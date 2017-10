The Shins are still touring behind Heartworms, released this past March, and last night James Mercer’s indie pop project stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden for a performance of album track “Cherry Hearts”. Catch the replay above.

The Shins will remain on the road for the next few weeks, playing a string of West Coast dates with Spoon. The band dropped the stop-motion music video for “Half a Million” last month.