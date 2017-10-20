The Smiths release deluxe reissue of The Queen Is Dead: Stream/download

The Smiths’ third full-length, The Queen Is Dead, reached its 30th anniversary last year, but the band’s celebration is only now arriving. Today, Warner Bros. Records has released the first-ever deluxe reissue of its classic 1986 album. Spotify and Apple Music subscribers can take a listen below.

Alongside a remaster of the original album is a disc featuring demos and early takes of almost every song on the record as well as a number of remastered B-sides. Most of the tracks have never before been released, though “The Boy with the Thorn in His Side” demo was available on a Record Store Day 7-inch with another included B-side, “Rubber Ring”. Another newly unearthed track, and early version of “There is a Light That Never Goes Out”, was shared with the announcement of the reissue.

(Read: The Queen Is Dead Turns 30)

The three-CD/DVD boxed set and the five-LP set each feature a never before released live album entitled Live in Boston. The 13-song concert was recorded at the Great Woods Center for the Performing Arts on August 5th, 1986. Meanwhile, the DVD includes The Queen Is Dead on 96kHz/24-bit PCM stereo and Derek Jarman’s The Queen is Dead film.

“You cannot continue to record and simply hope that your audience will approve, or that average critics will approve, or that radio will approve,” said frontman Morrissey in a press release. “You progress only when you wonder if an abnormally scientific genius would approve – and this is the leap The Smiths took with The Queen Is Dead.”

The Queen is Dead Deluxe Reissue Artwork:

The Queen is Dead Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. The Queen is Dead (2017 Master)

02. Frankly, Mr. Shankly (2017 Master)

03. I know it’s Over (2017 Master)

04. Never Had No One Ever (2017 Master)

05. Cemetery Gates (2017 Master)

06. Bigmouth Strikes Again (2017 Master)

07. The Boy With the Thorn in His Side (2017 Master)

08. Vicar in a Tutu (2017 Master)

09. There is a Light That Never Goes Out (2017 Master)

10. Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (2017 Master)

Disc 2

01. The Queen is Dead (Full Version)

02. Frankly, Mr. Shankly (Demo)

03. I know it’s Over (Demo)

04. Never Had No One Ever (Demo)

05. Cemetery Gates (Demo)

06. Bigmouth Strikes Again (Demo)

07. Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (Demo)

08. The Boy With the Thorn in His Side (Demo Mix)

09. There is a Light That Never Goes Out (Take 1)

10. Rubber Ring (Single B-Side) (2017 Master)

11. Asleep (Single B-Side) (2017 Master)

12. Money Changes Everything (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

13. Unloveable (Single B-Side) (2017 Master)

Disc 3 – Live in Boston

01. How Soon Is Now?

02. Hand In Glove

03. I Want The One I Cant Have

04. Never Had No One Ever

05. Stretch Out And Wait

06. The Boy With The Thorn In His Side

07. Cemetery Gates

08. Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring

09. Is It Really So Strange?

10. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

11. That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore

12. The Queen Is Dead

13. I Know It’s Over