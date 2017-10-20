The soundtrack to Stranger Things season 2 has arrived: Stream/download

Stranger Things’ sophomore outing doesn’t debut for another week, but that hasn’t stopped Netflix and S U R V I V E’s Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon from sharing the season’s original soundtrack. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream below. CD and LP versions of the soundtrack will be released later this year.
The follow-up to both Dixon and Stein’s breakout work from the first season and S U R V I V E’s 2016 album RR7349, the 34-track score will mirror the first season’s synth-heavy style while also going “darker and weirder.” While the band has been understandably tight-lipped about their work on the show, Dixon and Stein did reveal that they’ve been working off the director’s final cut of the episodes rather than the scripts and artwork, as they did for the first season. Previously, we heard the bright, autumnal “Walkin’ in Hawkins”.
“In Season 2 we’re introducing new styles of composition, while still revisiting old themes when appropriate,” Dixon and Stein previously said in a statement. “We’ve created new elements that are necessary to support the story, but still want to remain true to the sound of Season 1.”
As an added treat, Dixon and Stein also made a bonus Halloween album that will only be available as part of the Apple Exclusive Deluxe Edition of the album.
Season 2 of Stranger Things will be available on Netflix beginning October 27th. Dixon and Stein, meanwhile, will be performing select dates featuring music from the show. See those dates below.
Stranger Things 2 OST Artwork:
Stranger Things 2 OST Tracklist:
01. Walkin’ in Hawkins
02. Home
03.. Eulogy
04. On the Bus
05. Presumptuous
06. Eight Fifteen
07. The First Lie
08. Scars
09. I Can Save Them
10. Descent Into the Rift
11. Chicago
12. Looking for a Way Out
13. Birth / Rescue
14. In the Woods
15. Digging
16. Symptoms
17. Eggo in the Snow
18. Soldiers
19. Choices
20. Never Tell
21. She Wants Me to Find Her
22. Shouldn’t Have Lied
23. It’s a Trap
24. Crib
25. The Return
26. Escape
27. We Go Out Tonight
28. Connect the Dots
29. The Hub
30. On Edge
31. What Else Did You See?
32. Run
33. Levitation
34. To Be Continued
35. Turn on the Lights *
36. Sick of Cow *
37. Power Maintenance *
38. Roars From the Lab *
39. Mercy *
40. Shadow in the Tunnel *
41. A Familiar Shape *
42. Tree Slime *
43. Do You Accept the Risk? *
44. Entering the Cellar *
45. The Spy *
46. Controlled Communication *
47. Turn Right & Run *
48. They Hurt Me *
49. Possessed *
* = Halloween Album bonus track
Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto Unsound
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace Hotel Theatre
04/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Barts
04/05 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival
04/06 – The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival
04/07 – London, UK @ Barbican