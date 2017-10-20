The soundtrack to Stranger Things season 2 has arrived: Stream/download

Stranger Things’ sophomore outing doesn’t debut for another week, but that hasn’t stopped Netflix and S U R V I V E’s Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon from sharing the season’s original soundtrack. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream below. CD and LP versions of the soundtrack will be released later this year.

The follow-up to both Dixon and Stein’s breakout work from the first season and S U R V I V E’s 2016 album RR7349, the 34-track score will mirror the first season’s synth-heavy style while also going “darker and weirder.” While the band has been understandably tight-lipped about their work on the show, Dixon and Stein did reveal that they’ve been working off the director’s final cut of the episodes rather than the scripts and artwork, as they did for the first season. Previously, we heard the bright, autumnal “Walkin’ in Hawkins”.

“In Season 2 we’re introducing new styles of composition, while still revisiting old themes when appropriate,” Dixon and Stein previously said in a statement. “We’ve created new elements that are necessary to support the story, but still want to remain true to the sound of Season 1.”

As an added treat, Dixon and Stein also made a bonus Halloween album that will only be available as part of the Apple Exclusive Deluxe Edition of the album.

Season 2 of Stranger Things will be available on Netflix beginning October 27th. Dixon and Stein, meanwhile, will be performing select dates featuring music from the show. See those dates below.

Stranger Things 2 OST Artwork:

Stranger Things 2 OST Tracklist:

01. Walkin’ in Hawkins

02. Home

03.. Eulogy

04. On the Bus

05. Presumptuous

06. Eight Fifteen

07. The First Lie

08. Scars

09. I Can Save Them

10. Descent Into the Rift

11. Chicago

12. Looking for a Way Out

13. Birth / Rescue

14. In the Woods

15. Digging

16. Symptoms

17. Eggo in the Snow

18. Soldiers

19. Choices

20. Never Tell

21. She Wants Me to Find Her

22. Shouldn’t Have Lied

23. It’s a Trap

24. Crib

25. The Return

26. Escape

27. We Go Out Tonight

28. Connect the Dots

29. The Hub

30. On Edge

31. What Else Did You See?

32. Run

33. Levitation

34. To Be Continued

35. Turn on the Lights *

36. Sick of Cow *

37. Power Maintenance *

38. Roars From the Lab *

39. Mercy *

40. Shadow in the Tunnel *

41. A Familiar Shape *

42. Tree Slime *

43. Do You Accept the Risk? *

44. Entering the Cellar *

45. The Spy *

46. Controlled Communication *

47. Turn Right & Run *

48. They Hurt Me *

49. Possessed *

* = Halloween Album bonus track

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto Unsound

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace Hotel Theatre

04/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Barts

04/05 – Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

04/06 – The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival

04/07 – London, UK @ Barbican