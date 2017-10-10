The Streets to reunite for first tour in six years

Since his UK garage hip-hop project The Streets last toured behind 2011’s Computers and Blues, Mike Skinner, has spent his days producing and DJing in the rap and grime scenes. Now, after six years away, Skinner has announced that he’ll be taking The Streets show back on the road.

Skinner has revealed plans to reform the group for a series of shows in the UK next April. Dubbed “The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light Tour,” the trek is considered a one-off for the beloved hip-hop act that will find them focusing on their greatest hits. Skinner also plans on throwing after parties following each gig in clubs around the venues.

In a statement, Skinner said the following:

“I’ve missed tour buses very much. Which is the least of the reasons why I have decided to tour The Streets again. The other thing I’ve missed is trying to think up what I’m going to say in the gap between the songs. When you DJ they tell you that you don’t need a tour bus and you don’t need to think up things to say between the songs. But seriously, it’s been long enough. With my Tonga parties, the new rap and grime MC’s I have been producing and the DJing, I have been living with music since making The Streets for nearly as long as I made The Streets. I’m not the guy smoking in the car anymore though, I have become the guy in the club, so I hope I will be excused for putting on after parties in nightclubs after every show.”

Check out Skinner’s Instagram post about the tour and the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13th at 9:00 AM local time.

spoken to my band! told them we need to sing the old songs! on sale 9am Friday 13th A post shared by Mike Skinner (@mikeskinnerltd) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The Streets UK 2018 Tour Dates:

04/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

04/20 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

04/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

04/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

04/25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Revisit the video for The Streets’ biggest hit, “Dry Your Eyes”, below.