The Velvet Underground’s John Cale and Moe Tucker reunite to perform “I’m Waiting for the Man”: Watch

This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Velvet Underground’s The Velvet Underground & Nico, and band co-founder John Cale has been honoring the legendary album by playing it straight through with young bucks like The Kills, Clinic, and Wild Beasts. He’s got more anniversary shows lined up at the Brooklyn Academy of Music next month.

(Read: The Genius of The Velvet Underground & Nico: Artists Reveal Their Favorite Aspects of the Classic Album)

Those attending Grammy’s Salute to Music Legends concert at New York’s Beacon Theater this past summer were given an especially special treat, however, as Cale was joined by former bandmate Moe Tucker for a performance of “I’m Waiting for the Man,”. Rolling Stone premiered footage of the former rendition, which you can watch above. Tucker, playing the woodblock, also teamed up with Cale for a performance of “Sunday Morning”.

You’ll be able to watch both renditions, as well as performances from the likes of Dionne Warwick, Randy Newman, and Dwight Yoakam, when the event airs on PBS’ Great Performances this Friday at 9 p.m.