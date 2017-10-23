The War on Drugs cover Neil Young’s “Like a Hurricane” in Toronto: Watch

Featured photo by ​Philip Cosores

In a recent interview with GRAMMY.com, The War on Drugs mastermind Adam Granduciel discussed how watching Neil Young perform live had a great impact on the sounds found on his band’s latest album, A Deeper Understanding. While performing in Young’s hometown of Toronto over the weekend, the band paid tribute to the legendary songwriter with a cover of “Like a Hurricane”.

The band was performing at Massey Hall when delivered a seven-minute version of the track from 1977’s American Stars ‘n Bars. Check out the cover above.

In other Young news, a 25th anniversary edition of his classic Harvest Moon, pressed on vinyl in North America for the first time, will be released during this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday. You can find more notable releases scheduled for the holiday here.