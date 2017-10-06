The War On Drugs cover Tom Petty’s “Time to Move On” in Los Angeles: Watch

The War On Drugs are in the midst of a tour behind their latest and quite good album, A Deeper Understanding, and last night they joined the ranks of those paying tribute in concert to the late, great Tom Petty by opening their show in LA with “Time to Move On”. The song comes from Petty’s 1994 record Wildflowers, and Adam Granduciel’s project covers the tune deftly.

The War On Drugs joins Father John Misty, The National, Fleet Foxes, Wilco, Kesha and many others in paying tribute to Petty in the live setting. Several other artists have honored Petty on social media or in statements and we’ve penned a couple of fond remembrances as well; to read those and listen to Tom Petty’s final interview, click here.

Check out Tom Petty performing “Time To Move On” live below.