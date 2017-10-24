The War on Drugs new video for “Nothing to Find” stars It’s Sophia Lillis: Watch

The War on Drugs today revealed a new video for “Nothing to Find”, from their latest rock opus, A Deeper Understanding . Directed be Ben Fee (Band of Horses, Aesop Rock), the clip follows a young girl, played by It star Sophia Lillis, on a road trip adventure with her best friend — who just happens to be a plant monster. They drive around in his plant-mobile until they find a secluded spot in the woods and then, like global warming, things begin to change. Check out the clip above.
Below, find TWOD’s recently expanded tour schedule, which includes Australia’s traveling Laneway Festival and London’s All Points East. With new Neil Young and Tom Petty covers added to their already incredible live show, these are gigs not to be missed.
The War on Drugs 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/07 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/15 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle
11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
11/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
12/09 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center [91X Wrex The Halls]
12/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/16 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
12/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
12/20 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
12/21 – Indianapolis, IA @ The Vogue
12/22 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater
01/27 – Singapore, SG @ Laneway Festival
01/29 – Aukland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
02/02 – Adelaide Sa, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/06 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre
02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
02/11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival ^
^ = w/ The National, Future Islands, Warpaint, and The Districts