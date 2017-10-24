The War on Drugs new video for “Nothing to Find” stars It’s Sophia Lillis: Watch

The War on Drugs today revealed a new video for “Nothing to Find”, from their latest rock opus, A Deeper Understanding . Directed be Ben Fee (Band of Horses, Aesop Rock), the clip follows a young girl, played by It star Sophia Lillis, on a road trip adventure with her best friend — who just happens to be a plant monster. They drive around in his plant-mobile until they find a secluded spot in the woods and then, like global warming, things begin to change. Check out the clip above.

Below, find TWOD’s recently expanded tour schedule, which includes Australia’s traveling Laneway Festival and London’s All Points East. With new Neil Young and Tom Petty covers added to their already incredible live show, these are gigs not to be missed.

The War on Drugs 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/07 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/15 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall

11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle

11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

11/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

12/09 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center [91X Wrex The Halls]

12/11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/16 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

12/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

12/20 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

12/21 – Indianapolis, IA @ The Vogue

12/22 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater

01/27 – Singapore, SG @ Laneway Festival

01/29 – Aukland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/02 – Adelaide Sa, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/06 – Newton, AU @ Enmore Theatre

02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

02/11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival ^

^ = w/ The National, Future Islands, Warpaint, and The Districts