The White Stripes to reissue first three albums on cassette tape for first time

As Jack White puts the finishing touches on a new solo album, Third Man Records has announced a series of archival releases, including The White Stripes’ first three studio albums available on cassette tape for the first time.

The 1999 self-titled debut, 2000’s De Stijl, and 2001’s White Blood Cells will be reissued on limited-edition white cassette tape to coincide with this year’s Cassette Tape Day on October 14th. A black cassette will receive a wider release at a subsequent date.

Additionally, Third Man Records will unearth recordings of three early White Stripes shows as part of the latest installment of its Vault subscription program. The trio of 180-gram vinyl LPs capture the band’s first show following the release of their debut album in July 1999; an August 2000 concert featuring rare performances of Captain Beefheart’s “Ashtray Heart” and “I’m Bound to Pack It Up”; and the final-show ever at Detroit’s Gold Dollar on June 7th, 2011, during which The White Stripes played White Blood Cells in its entirety. You can preview a few of the recordings below, and sign up for the Vault here.

Live at the Magic Bag 7-30-1999 Tracklist:

Jimmy the Exploder

Wasting My Time

Astro

Cannon / John the Revelator (traditional)

The Big Three Killed My Baby

I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself (Bacharach/David)

Love Sick (Bob Dylan) (piano)

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (piano)

St. James Infirmary (traditional) (piano)

Suzy Lee

Stop Breaking Down (Robert Johnson)

Lafayette Blues

The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (piano)

Broken Bricks

Live at the Magic Stick 8-18-2000 Tracklist:

You’re Pretty Good Looking (for a Girl)

When I Hear My Name

Jolene (Dolly Parton)

Cannon/John the Revelator (traditional)

Apple Blossom

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

Death Letter (Son House)

Little Bird

Jimmy the Exploder

I’m Bound to Pack It Up

Broken Bricks

Hello Operator

Astro / Jack the Ripper (Screaming Lord Sutch)

Ashtray Heart (Captain Beefheart)

Do

Let’s Shake Hands

Live at the Gold Dollar 6-7-2001 Tracklist:

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

Hotel Yorba

I’m Finding It Harder to Be a Gentleman

Fell in Love With a Girl

Expecting

Little Room

The Union Forever

The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

We’re Going to Be Friends

Offend in Every Way

I Think I Smell a Rat

Aluminum

I Can’t Wait

Now Mary

I Can Learn

This Protector