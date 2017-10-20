Throbbing Gristle & Psychic TV founder Genesis Breyer P-Orridge announces leukemia diagnosis

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, co-founder of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, has been diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. P-Orridge is set to begin “serious treatments” beginning Monday and has been advised by doctors not to travel. As a result, Psychic TV’s upcoming European tour has been postponed.

“We have to agree with my medical experts, my amazing fellow band members, my two daughters Caresse and Genesse, and my chosen extended famille who so lovingly surround me that working on making me strong and fit once more has to be the only sensible priority,” P-Orridge wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “We kept hoping we’d be OK but today heard the illness has got worse this week. My sincere, oh so sad apologies for all of you who bought tickets.”

“We are heartbroken to have seen the insane amount of work Matski and Edley [ODowd] have put in to set all this up only to have my old 67 year body say it needs a rest. We’ve been touring for about 50 years now. It’s the first time we have had to do this. We hope it will not be necessary again.”

Read P-Orridge’s full statement below. We here at CoS wish P-Orridge a speedy and full recovery.