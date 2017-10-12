Thundercat shares video for “Show You the Way” featuring Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald: Watch

Of all the collaborations in Thundercat’s vast catalog, the Drunk jam “Show You the Way” with Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald might be one of the best. Here are two yacht/dad rock artists loved with a twinge of irony by modern listeners presented with the utmost sincerity by a respected bass virtuous. It’s that perfect blend of tongue-in-cheek and honest-to-goodness greatness that makes the track work so well.

Which is why the single’s new video succeeds as well. The clip follows a man with no arms as he learns to embrace life again with the help of the kind folks at TKM Wellness. But while he’s getting head massages and meditating by a waterfall, he’s also watching Thundercat, Loggins, and McDonald jam it out in a sea of clouds. What’s more, the video serves as a sequel to directors Katarzyna Sawicka and Carlos Lopez Estrada’s 2015 Thundercat collaboration, “Them Changes”. Check out the new clip above.

Thundercat is about to wrap his North American tour by performing at Miami’s iii Points Festival and joining Flying Lotus at Los Angeles’ Red Bull Music Academy. Find his full schedule below.

Thundercat 2017 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery (Red Bull Music Academy Los Angeles) *

11/11 – De Oosterpoort, NL @ Rockit Festival

11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival

11/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Roma

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

11/23 – Madrid, ES @ Teatra Barcelo

11/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo

11/25 – Milan, IT @ Base

11/27 – Trento, IT @ Teatro Sanbapolis

* = w/ Flying Lotus