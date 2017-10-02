Update: Tom Petty suffers cardiac arrest, “had no brain activity” upon arriving to the hospital

Photo by Philip Cosores

Tom Petty is currently on life support after suffering full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. Update – 2:45 p.m. CT: TMZ reports that Petty “had no brain activity” upon arriving to the hospital and a decision was made to pull life support. Update – 3:05 p.m. CT: Petty has passed away.

The 66-year-old rock legend was found unconscious in his Malibu home on Sunday and taken to a local hospital, where he was put on life support, TMZ adds.

Petty’s condition is currently unclear. Consequence of Sound has reached out to his representative for further information.

Petty recently wrapped up a North American tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Heartbreakers.

This is a developing story…