Tom Petty’s final concert was a reminder of his enduring greatness: Setlist + Video

Following an afternoon of confusion about his health, rock legend Tom Petty passed away Monday night after suffering from a cardiac arrest earlier in the day. Prior to his death, Petty wrapped up a 40th-anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers on September 25th at the Hollywood Bowl. Now, the full setlist has surfaced, along with several high-quality videos from the final performance.

(Read: Tom Petty Taught Me Everything I Need to Know About Love)

The 18-song set spanned Petty’s over four-decades-long career and is a testament to his consistency and longevity as a songwriter. It included early songs like “American Girl” and major hits such as “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”, “I Won’t Back Down”, and of course, “Free Fallin'”.

Check out the fan-shot footage below.

Setlist:

Rockin’ Around With You

Mary Jane’s Last Dance

You Don’t Know How It Feels

Forgotten Man

I Won’t Back Down

Free Fallin’

Breakdown

Don’t Come Around Here Nore

It’s Good To Be King

Crawling Back to You

Wildflowers

Learning to Fly

Yer So Bad

I Should Have Known It

Refugee

Runnin’ Down A Dream

Encore:

You Wreck Me

American Girl