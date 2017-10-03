Tom Petty’s final concert was a reminder of his enduring greatness: Setlist + Video

Photo by Philip Cosores
Following an afternoon of confusion about his health, rock legend Tom Petty passed away Monday night after suffering from a cardiac arrest earlier in the day. Prior to his death, Petty wrapped up a 40th-anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers on September 25th at the Hollywood Bowl. Now, the full setlist has surfaced, along with several high-quality videos from the final performance.
The 18-song set spanned Petty’s over four-decades-long career and is a testament to his consistency and longevity as a songwriter. It included early songs like “American Girl” and major hits such as “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”, “I Won’t Back Down”, and of course, “Free Fallin'”.
Check out the fan-shot footage below.
Setlist:
Rockin’ Around With You
Mary Jane’s Last Dance
You Don’t Know How It Feels
Forgotten Man
I Won’t Back Down
Free Fallin’
Breakdown
Don’t Come Around Here Nore
It’s Good To Be King
Crawling Back to You
Wildflowers
Learning to Fly
Yer So Bad
I Should Have Known It
Refugee
Runnin’ Down A Dream
Encore:
You Wreck Me
American Girl