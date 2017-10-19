Tool and Mastodon supergroup The Legend of the Seagullmen set to make their live debut

Back in 2015, Mastodon frontman Brent Hinds and Tool drummer Danny Carey, along with OFF!’s Dimitri Coats and movie director Jimmy Hayward, recorded a few songs together under the moniker, The Legend of the Seagullmen. In keeping with the wacky, nautical theme, the songs were titled, “The Deep-Sea Diver” and “Ships Wreck”.

Fast forward a few years and the supergroup is finally set to make its live debut. What’s more, a full-length record appears to be forthcoming.

The Legend of the Seagullmen are confirmed to appear at Primus’ annual New Year’s Eve concert. Entitled “A Goblin In The New Year,” the event will take place at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California on Sunday, December 31st.

Meanwhile, a post on Hayward’s Instagram suggests The Legend of the Seagullmen have recorded a full-length album. Hayward shared a photo of himself and Carey holding an apparent test pressing of the as-yet-unnannounced LP. Additionally, Hayward thanks QOTSA’s Troy Van Leeuwen for the “amazing experience,” so maybe he’s involved, too.

Listen to The Legend of Seagullmen’s track called “The Deep-Sea Diver”: