Tove Lo announces release date and details of new album Blue Lips [Lady Wood Part II]

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Tove Lo has announced that her new album, Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II], will be released November 17th via Island Records.

The album, which will be the singer’s third, is meant to be a companion piece to her last record, 2016’s Lady Wood. The two records combine to tell the Lady Wood Story, with each album containing two “chapters” or sides. Blue Lips’ chapters, “Light Beam” and “Pitch Black”, collectively describe the “highs, lows and ultimate demise of a relationship.”

Alongside the two albums, Tove Lo released a pair of short films in Fairy Dust and Fire Fade that mark Tove Lo’s acting debut. At 31-minutes and 21-minutes respectively, the short films in and of themselves are an ambitious undertaking.

You can check out the Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II] cover art and tracklist below.

Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II] Artwork:

Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II] Tracklist:

Light Beams (part one):

01. disco tits

02. shedontknowbutsheknows

03. shivering gold

04. dont ask dont tell

05. stranger

06. bitches

Pitch Black (part two):

01. romantics (featuring Daye)

02. cycles

03. struggle

04. 9th of october

05. bad days

06. hey you got drugs?

Previously, Tove Lo shared the fantastically titled single, “Disco Tits”, check out the song’s video below.