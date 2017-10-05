Tove Lo runs away with a puppet in her video for “Disco Tits”: Watch

Tove Lo describes her new single, “Disco Tits”, as being “about losing yourself with your new found love.” In the song’s new video, that fresh romance involves a yellow puppet who hosts a public access-looking talkshow and the California desert.

Directed by Tim Erem (who also helmed Tove Lo’s “Fair Dust” and “Moments”), the cheeky clip finds the Swedish pop singer running away for a wild road trip with her endearingly awkward, furry little friend. They drive with the top down, fight over condiments, and dance with pharmaceutically reduced inhibitions. It could almost be an indie romantic drama if not for the fact that the male lead is controlled by strings and a hand up its ass. We’re gonna call this one slightly NSFW due to all the puppet oral sex, so check that your boss isn’t around and watch the video above.

“Disco Tits” comes from Tove Lo’s forthcoming third album, Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II], which is slated for release late this year. She has a handful of dates left on her current US tour, including a few shows with Coldplay. Find her remaining schedule below.

Tove Lo 2017 Tour Dates:

10/06 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl $

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium $

10/10 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/13 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

$ = w/ Coldplay