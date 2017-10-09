Towkio brings strings and a choir along for swooning new single, “Swim”: Watch

When last we saw Towkio, the Chicago-born rapper and producer was commanding a sexy cult in the video for single “Hot Shit”. WWW, his follow-up to 2015’s .Wav Theory, is forthcoming, and now he’s dropped another new song with the chill, woozy “Swim”.

A press release calls it “the most ambitious track of his career,” and there is a lushness here that feels fresh within the young artist’s work. Swooning, cinematic strings, handclaps, and a heavenly chorus underscore Towkio’s energetic rhymes, resulting in a track that’s by far the rapper’s most romantic.

See its accompanying lyric video above, which is framed through the reflection of a wave pool in Chicago.

Towkio is also hitting the road for a North American tour this fall. See the full dates below.

Towkio 2017 Tour Dates:

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

10/17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/20 – New Haven, CT @ Toads

10/21 – Ithaca, NY @ Cornell U, Barton Hall

10/24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

10/26 – Washington, DC @ The Howard

10/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade-Heaven Stage

11/02 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/03 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/05 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse

11/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine

11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

11/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

11/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Nov