Chance the Rapper makes feature film debut in Slice: Watch new teaser trailer

Last Halloween, Chance the Rapper revealed that he’d soon become Chance the Actor with a starring role in his feature film debut, Slice. With All Hallows’ Eve upon us once again, we’ve now been treated to the first teaser trailer for the horror movie, which you can watch above.

Slice comes from director Austin Vesely, a close collaborator of Chance’s, who previously helmed the videos for “Sunday Candy”, “Angels”, “Brain Cells”, and many others. The film sees Chance as “an enigmatic outlaw framed for a killing spree that targets unsuspecting pizza delivery boys.” Werewolves also may or may not play a part in the plot. Also appearing in supporting roles are Atlanta star Zazie Beetz, Paul Scheer of The League fame, and The OA actor Will Brill.

A release date is not yet set for the A24 release, though it is expected next year — some two years after it was secretly filmed in the summer of 2016. We’d keep an eye out on film festival lineups for our first taste of Slice before it officially hits theaters. In the meantime, we’ll get a preview of Chance’s acting chops when he hosts the November 18th episode of Saturday Night Live, which will see Eminem serve as musical guest.