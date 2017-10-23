Trailer for Daniel Day-Lewis’ final film, Phantom Thread, has arrived: Watch

The first collaboration between actor Daniel Day-Lewis and director Paul Thomas Anderson — 2007’s There Will Be Blood — resulted in the former winning an Academy Award. Now, the duo has reunited for a new film entitled, Phantom Thread. Reportedly, it’s the actor’s final role, and rumor has it he’s leaving Hollywood in order to pursue the profession of the character he plays in the film: a dressmaker.

Phantom Thread is set in post-war 1950s London, where Reynolds Woodcock (Day-Lewis) dresses the British elite alongside his sister, Cyril (Lesley Manville). Woodcock lives a bachelor’s life, seeking temporary companionship and inspiration from a string of women. That is until the young Alma (Vicky Krieps) enters his life. Falling head-over-heels for the woman, the dressmaker’s life is soon thrown into upheaval. The film was scored by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, who previously collaborated with Anderson on There Will Be Blood, The Master, and Inherent Vice. Check out the first trailer above.

Set for a December 25th release, the film is said to be Day-Lewis’ last. Over the summer, the three-time Academy Award winner announced he would be retiring from “working as an actor.” Whether that means he’s done with film entirely (directing?) is yet to be seen, though there are reports that his method approach to acting took him so deep into the character of Woodcock that he has decided to pick up dressmaking.