Trailer released for Noël Wells’ directorial and writing debut, Mr. Roosevelt: Watch

Noël Wells is perhaps most recognizable to audiences as Rachel from Netflix’s Master of None. While her role on that show is tangential to the story of Aziz Ansari’s Dev, she’s moving herself centerstage in her directorial and feature writing debut, Mr. Roosevelt.

The film follows Wells as Emily, a moderately successful Internet personality. When her ex (Eric, played by Nick Thune) calls to tell her their cat, Mr Roosevelt, has died, she returns to her college town of Austin, Texas to find just how much has changed. Eric is now living with his new girlfriend, Celeste (Britt Lower), in the home they once shared together, though it’s been completely remodeled. As Emily explores just how drastically different her life is from the overly put-together Celeste, she finds the dichotomy reflected in the changes she sees in the city around her.

After premiering at SXSW earlier this year, Mr. Roosevelt is set for limited theatrical release from Paladin. It opens in Austin on October 27th, followed by Los Angeles on November 17th and New York on November 22nd. More dates are expected to follow, and you can peep the first trailer up above.