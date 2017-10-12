Trent Reznor to release cover of John Carpenter’s Halloween for Friday the 13th

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th, and Trent Reznor plans to mark the occasion by covering John Carpenter’s classic Halloween theme. The nearly eight-minute recording, made in collaboration with Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross, will be released through Sacred Bones and Reznor’s own Null Corporation, according to a listing on Amazon. You can hear a sample of the track here.

Reznor and Ross’ cover comes in advance of Carpenter’s new compilation album, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, which is out October 20th through Sacred Bones. The theme to Halloween is one of the 13 tracks included on the release, which Carpenter re-recorded with the help of his son, Cody, and godson, Daniel Davies. Carpenter is also involved in the production of a new Halloween movie from David Gordon Green and Danny McBride.

Beyond his cover of “Halloween”, Reznor recently released Add Violence, the second installment in a planned trilogy of EPs from NIN, and scored Ken Burns’ new docu-series, The Vietnam War.