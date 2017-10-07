Troubling video shows Nelly flirting with an underage girl during concert on Friday night

Nelly was arrested early Saturday morning in Washington, accused of raping a woman aboard his tour bus. Hours before the alleged incident took place, the 42-year-old rapper performed at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. As The Daily Beast points out, a troubling video from the concert has now surfaced online. It shows Nelly flirting and caressing the hair of a girl who is clearly underage.

Okay…. I need a min to talk about how mf creepy Nelly was tonight. pic.twitter.com/428ojaAKpr — Christine Nefzger (@violanefzger) October 7, 2017

And apparently it’s not the first time such a moment has taken place during his concert:

He did this in Montana a couple of weeks ago too. So weird. pic.twitter.com/GqjVRzPkRp — Nathan (Nate) Hutson (@natephutson) October 7, 2017

In a statement released Saturday, Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum said his client “is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes, this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”