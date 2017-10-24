tUnE-yArDs announce new album, I can feel you creep into my private life, share “Look at Your Hands”: Stream

Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

tUnE-yArDs have announced a new album, their fourth overall and follow-up to 2014’s Nikki Nack. The upcoming release is entitled, I can feel you creep into my private life, and it’s scheduled to arrive January 19th via 4AD.

Frontwoman Merrill Garbus wrote the 12-track collection, which was produced by longtime collaborator and newly official member, Nate Brenner. As a preview to the album, the duo has shared a teaser track called “Look at Your Hands”. It’s a fun, effervescent tune with 80s synth and a funky bass.

“Yes, the world is a mess, but I’ve been attempting to look more and more inward: how do all of these ‘isms’ that we live in manifest in me, in my daily activities, interactions?” Garbus said about the song in a press statement. “Some of the ’80s throwback production came from wanting the vocals to sound robotic, maybe to counter the sincerity of the lyrics. I started sampling my vocals with an MPC which I’ve wanted to do for years, and there was something that felt really right about my voice being trapped in a machine.”

Listen to it below. tUnE-yArDs are also listed as a collaborator on Cut Chemist’s first album in 12 years.

I can feel you creep into my private life Artwork:

I can feel you creep into my private life Tracklist:

01. Heart Attack

02. Coast to Coast

03. ABC 123

04. Now As Then

05. Honesty

06. Colonizer

07. Look At Your Hands

08. Home

09. Hammer

10. Who Are You

11. Private Life

12. Free

tUnE-yArDs hit the road next month for a handful of dates ahead of the I can feel you creep into my private life release, with a North American tour planned for early next year. Check out the full itinerary below.

tUnE-yArDs 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/04 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

11/05 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at Outer Space

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle

11/11 – Groningen, NL @ Rocket Festival

11/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/16 – Dusseldorf, DE @ New Fall Festival, Tanzhaus NRW

11/17 – Stuttgart, DE @ New Fall Festival, SSB Museum

12/01 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

12/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

12/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

12/30 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center ^

02/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/16 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

02/17 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

02/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/20 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

02/23 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

^ = w/ My Morning Jacket