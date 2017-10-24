tUnE-yArDs announce new album, I can feel you creep into my private life, share “Look at Your Hands”: Stream

Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel
tUnE-yArDs have announced a new album, their fourth overall and follow-up to 2014’s Nikki Nack. The upcoming release is entitled, I can feel you creep into my private life, and it’s scheduled to arrive January 19th via 4AD.
Frontwoman Merrill Garbus wrote the 12-track collection, which was produced by longtime collaborator and newly official member, Nate Brenner. As a preview to the album, the duo has shared a teaser track called “Look at Your Hands”. It’s a fun, effervescent tune with 80s synth and a funky bass.
“Yes, the world is a mess, but I’ve been attempting to look more and more inward: how do all of these ‘isms’ that we live in manifest in me, in my daily activities, interactions?” Garbus said about the song in a press statement. “Some of the ’80s throwback production came from wanting the vocals to sound robotic, maybe to counter the sincerity of the lyrics. I started sampling my vocals with an MPC which I’ve wanted to do for years, and there was something that felt really right about my voice being trapped in a machine.”
Listen to it below. tUnE-yArDs are also listed as a collaborator on Cut Chemist’s first album in 12 years.
I can feel you creep into my private life Artwork:
I can feel you creep into my private life Tracklist:
01. Heart Attack
02. Coast to Coast
03. ABC 123
04. Now As Then
05. Honesty
06. Colonizer
07. Look At Your Hands
08. Home
09. Hammer
10. Who Are You
11. Private Life
12. Free
tUnE-yArDs hit the road next month for a handful of dates ahead of the I can feel you creep into my private life release, with a North American tour planned for early next year. Check out the full itinerary below.
tUnE-yArDs 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/04 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
11/05 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at Outer Space
11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle
11/11 – Groningen, NL @ Rocket Festival
11/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/16 – Dusseldorf, DE @ New Fall Festival, Tanzhaus NRW
11/17 – Stuttgart, DE @ New Fall Festival, SSB Museum
12/01 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
12/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
12/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club
12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
12/30 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center ^
02/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/16 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
02/17 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
02/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/20 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
02/23 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
02/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
02/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale
03/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
^ = w/ My Morning Jacket