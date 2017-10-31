Voodoo Music Experience descended upon New Orleans’ own City Park over Halloween weekend for another round of spooky festivities. Once again, Consequence of Sound was there to capture the wide range of performances and activations, from The Killers to the Foo Fighters and LCD Soundsystem to Kendrick Lamar. In addition to our traditional festival coverage, David Brendan Hall shared private moments with some of the festival’s most esteemed talent, including Black Pistol Fire, Bibi Bourelly, Ron Gallo, and many more. Check out the gallery below.
Voodoo Music Experience 2017: Exclusive Portraits
A gallery of private moments with some of the festival's most esteemed talent
by David Brendan Hall
on October 31, 2017, 5:11pm
0 comments
Previous Story
The National rip through cover of The Ramones’ “The KKK Took My Baby Away” on KCRW: Watch
Next Story
Jeremy Piven accused of sexual misconduct
Want more? Follow us on