Voodoo Music Experience 2017: Exclusive Portraits

Voodoo Music Experience descended upon New Orleans’ own City Park over Halloween weekend for another round of spooky festivities. Once again, Consequence of Sound was there to capture the wide range of performances and activations, from The Killers to the Foo Fighters and LCD Soundsystem to Kendrick Lamar. In addition to our traditional festival coverage, David Brendan Hall shared private moments with some of the festival’s most esteemed talent, including Black Pistol Fire, Bibi Bourelly, Ron Gallo, and many more. Check out the gallery below.

Benjamin Booker // photo by David Brendan Hall Bibi Bourelly // photo by David Brendan Hall Black Pistol Fire // photo by David Brendan Hall Bleached // photo by David Brendan Hall Dillon Francis // photo by David Brendan Hall DJ Mel // photo by David Brendan Hall Flint Eastwood // photo by David Brendan Hall Marian Hill // photo by David Brendan Hall Mondo Cozmo // photo by David Brendan Hall Pell // photo by David Brendan Hall Rich Chigga // photo by David Brendan Hall Ron Gallo // photo by David Brendan Hall SAINt JHN // photo by David Brendan Hall Strand of Oaks // photo by David Brendan Hall TOKiMONSTA // photo by David Brendan Hall Vintage Trouble // photo by David Brendan Hall