Voodoo Music Experience 2017: Exclusive Portraits

A gallery of private moments with some of the festival's most esteemed talent

on October 31, 2017, 5:11pm
Voodoo Music Experience descended upon New Orleans’ own City Park over Halloween weekend for another round of spooky festivities. Once again, Consequence of Sound was there to capture the wide range of performances and activations, from The Killers to the Foo Fighters and LCD Soundsystem to Kendrick Lamar. In addition to our traditional festival coverage, David Brendan Hall shared private moments with some of the festival’s most esteemed talent, including Black Pistol Fire, Bibi Bourelly, Ron Gallo, and many more. Check out the gallery below.

Benjamin Booker // photo by David Brendan Hall
Bibi Bourelly // photo by David Brendan Hall
Black Pistol Fire // photo by David Brendan Hall
Bleached // photo by David Brendan Hall
Dillon Francis // photo by David Brendan Hall
DJ Mel // photo by David Brendan Hall
Flint Eastwood // photo by David Brendan Hall
Marian Hill // photo by David Brendan Hall
Mondo Cozmo // photo by David Brendan Hall
Pell // photo by David Brendan Hall
Rich Chigga // photo by David Brendan Hall
Ron Gallo // photo by David Brendan Hall
SAINt JHN // photo by David Brendan Hall
Strand of Oaks // photo by David Brendan Hall
TOKiMONSTA // photo by David Brendan Hall
Vintage Trouble // photo by David Brendan Hall
