We have no idea what’s happening in this teaser trailer for Stephen King’s Castle Rock: Watch

Castle Rock is drawing closer. Over the weekend, Hulu started hyping their new Stephen King series at New York Comic Con, where they hosted a panel that premiered a new teaser trailer, which you can peep above. While we don’t know exactly what the hell is going on — and, save for that Shawshank bumper sticker, don’t see anything too recognizable in the King canon — we do see first glimpses of the series’ all-star cast, specifically: Sissy Spacek, Scott Glenn, Bill Skarsgard, Jane Levy, and André Holland.

As previously reported, the show’s being developed by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, who produced last year’s incredible 11.22.63 miniseries. With Castle Rock, Abrams and co. plan to introduce a different set of characters and storylines each season, all while lacing in themes and specific characters from previous seasons. You know, just like one of King’s stories set in the titular town, from 1979’s The Dead Zone to 1982’s Different Seasons to 1991’s Needful Things and beyond. Exciting.

No release date has been set, but you can count on visiting sometime in 2018.

