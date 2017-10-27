Weezer unleash new album Pacific Daydream: Stream/download

Photo by Ben Kaye

Weezer have returned today with their new album, Pacific Daydream. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.

Shortly after releasing their self-titled “White Album”, Rivers Cuomo and the rest of the band quickly got to work on a follow-up. They initially thought it would be called “The Black Album”, but fate had different plans. With their writing feeling “more like reveries from a beach at the end of the world,” new album Pacific Daydream instead came to life.

According to Cuomo, the decision to go with this direction was inspired by a Chinese proverb:

“Once upon a time, I, Chuang Chou, dreamt I was a butterfly, fluttering hither and thither, to all intents and purposes a butterfly. I was conscious only of my happiness as a butterfly, unaware that I was Chou. Soon I awaked, and there I was, veritably myself again. Now I do not know whether I was then a man dreaming I was a butterfly, or whether I am now a butterfly, dreaming I am a man.”

Pacific Daydream is “a record that navigates the uncertainty between reality and dreams, blurring the line between the listener knowing if they are daydreaming the world of the album, or if the world of the album is daydreaming them,” a press statement described further. “It’s a record about finding the gray area between the black and the white, about escaping the everyday into the fantasy of what may be just down the line, but also maybe isn’t.”

In his review of the album, Consequence of Sound’s Jake Kilroy writes, “Pacific Daydream is the band at their most self-assured, and for it to come after two well-received records feels like the sunshine-hit-machine direction is a choice, not a test.”

Pacific Daydream Artwork:

Pacific Daydream Tracklist:

01. Mexican Fender

02. Beach Boys

03. Feels Like Summer

04. Happy Hour

05. Weekend Woman

06. QB Blitz

07. Sweet Mary

08. Get Right

09. La Mancha Screwjob

10. Any Friend of Diane’s