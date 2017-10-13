“Weird Al” Yankovic announces The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour

Photo by Ben Kaye

“Weird Al” Yankovic will head back onto the road early next year for another expansive North American tour. This time, however, the legendary comedian-singer is opting for a “no frills” event with an “Unplugged vibe,” featuring a set comprised almost exclusively of original songs — not the parodies that have featured heavily in his past shows. As such, he’s titled the outing, “the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”

“I decided we should try something different, just for a change of pace,” he explained on Facebook. “So next year we’re scaling way, way back. No costumes, no props, no video screens, no computer servers. We’re just going to walk out on stage, sit down on stools, and play a bunch of old songs. Oh, and we’re going to be performing almost exclusively originals (i.e. not parodies). The deep cuts and obscure tracks. The songs that were never hits. The ones you barely remember.”

“Weird Al” likened the tour to “like we’re just hanging out, playing in your living room.” He added, “After putting on ‘multimedia extravaganzas’ for 35 years, we just wanted to take it down a few notches and have a little musical palate cleanser.”

No longer restricted by scheduled wardrobe changes and theatrics, each concert will be flexible in terms of what songs are played. “We’re going deep into the catalogue and mixing up the set list every night. This show will be loose, unpredictable, and maybe a little sloppy – we’ll be making it up as we go along.”

The last proper album from “Weird Al” came with 2014’s Mandatory Fun. On November 24th, he’s set to release a career-spanning box set called Squeeze Box.

Consult the full itinerary below, followed by a trailer for the tour.

“Weird Al” Yankovic 2018 Tour Dates:

02/27 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

03/01 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

03/02 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

03/04 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

03/07 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

03/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth

03/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

03/11 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Theater

03/13 – Buffalo, NY @ University at Buffalo Center for the Arts

03/14 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Caesars Atlantic City

03/17 – Long Island, NY @ The Paramount

03/18 – Harrisburg, PA @ American Music Theatre

03/20 – Washington, DC @ Music Center at Strathmore

03/23 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

03/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Palace Theatre

03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

03/26 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House

03/28 – Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

03/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Center for the Performing Arts

03/30 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

03/31 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

04/02 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Presentation Hall

04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

04/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

04/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

04/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

04/12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Honeywell Center

04/13 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theater

04/14 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/19 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

04/20 – Longview, TX @ S.E. Belcher Jr. Chapel and Performance Center

04/22 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

04/24 – Houston, TX @ Stafford Performing Arts Center

04/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

04/28 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theater

04/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Folly Theater

05/01 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

05/03 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre

05/04 – Saint George, UT @ Tuacahn Amphitheatre

05/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

05/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Lensic

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

05/09 – Palm Springs, CA @ McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

05/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

05/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Golden Stage Theatre

05/18 – Modesto, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre

05/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

05/20 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

05/22 – Redding, CA @ Cascade Theatre

05/24 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

05/25 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/27 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox

05/29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

05/31 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

06/01 – Regina, AB @ Casino Regina

06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ River Cree Resort and Casino

06/03 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Esplanade Theatre

06/05 – Winnipeg, AB @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

06/06 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre

06/08 – Columbia, MO @ Jesse Auditorium

06/09 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

06/10 – Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre