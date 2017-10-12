Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard soundtrack to be reissued for 25th anniversary

When people think of The Bodyguard, they’re not thinking of the 1992 film’s story, acting, or direction — they’re thinking of Whitney Houston. Perhaps more famous than the film itself was its soundtrack, which dropped on November 17th, 1992 and made history by being the first album verified by SoundScan to sell more than one million copies in a single week. Of course, that was mainly due to Houston’s famous rendition of “I Will Always Love You”.

Now, Legacy Recordings, in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, is releasing Whitney Houston – I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard, a reissue of the OST featuring previously unreleased live cuts, alternate recordings, and other special features. Highlights include an a capella version of “Jesus Loves Me”, a rare live recording of “Run To You” from The Bodyguard World Tour 1993-1995, and an alternate mix of “I Will Always Love You”, which carries with it a spoken word intro of Houston in character as Rachel Marron.

The album will be released digitally and on CD on November 17th. There will also a limited edition 2xLP purple vinyl edition to available at a later date. See the release’s artwork and tracklist below.

Whitney Houston – I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard Artwork:

Whitney Houston – I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard Tracklist:

01. I Will Always Love You (Alternate Mix)

02. I Have Nothing (Film Version)

03. I’m Every Woman (Clivilles & Cole House Mix I Edit)

04. Run to You (Film Version)

05. Queen of the Night (Film Version)

06. Jesus Loves Me (Film Version)

07. Jesus Loves Me (A Capella Version)

08. I Will Always Love You (Film Version)

09. I Have Nothing (Live)

10. Run to You (Live)

11. Jesus Loves Me / He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands (Live)

12. Queen of the Night (Live)

13. I Will Always Love You (Live)

14. I’m Every Woman (Live)