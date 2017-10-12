Wilco announce deluxe reissues of A.M. and Being There

Wilco are reissuing their first two albums, 1995’s A.M. and 1996’s Being There. Set for a December 1st release via Rhino Records, both albums have been newly remastered and come loaded with rare and unreleased bonus material.
A.M. will be presented on CD and double-LP, each featuring eight unreleased bonus tracks. Those include an early take on “Outtasite (Outta Mind)” and “When You Find Trouble”, the final studio recording from Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, and Ken Coomer’s pre-Wilco band, Uncle Tupelo. Stirratt also provided new liner notes for the record, noting, “Listening back to records 15 to 20 years later, I’m always taken with the confident but guileless quality of bands in their 20s, that strange mixture of innocence and conviction, and this is one of those records.”
The deluxe edition of Being There will be considerably larger, consisting of five CDs or four LPs. The extra discs will feature 15 previously unreleased bonus tracks, including alternate takes on “I Got You” and “Say You Miss Me”. A 20-song live performance recorded at California’s Troubadour on November 12th, 1996 will be part of the digital and CD releases, while all versions will feature a four-song KCRW set Wilco played on November 13th that same year. Music journalist Steven Hyden penned the liner notes.
Pre-orders for each set are available via Wilco World, where fans can snag one of 2,500 limited edition colored vinyl versions of each record. Below, find the cover art and CD tracklisting for both releases.
A.M. and Being There Artwork:
A.M. Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:
01. I Must Be High
02. Casino Queen
03. Box Full Of Letters
04. Shouldn’t Be Ashamed
05. Pick Up The Change
06. I Thought I Held You
07. That’s Not The Issue
08. It’s Just That Simple
09. Should’ve Been In Love
10. Passenger Side
11. Dash 7
12. Blue Eyed Soul
13. Too Far Apart
Bonus Material
14. When You Find Trouble – Uncle Tupelo
15. Those I’ll Provide
16. Lost Love – Golden Smog (Take 1 Vocal 2)
17. Myrna Lee
18. She Don’t Have To See You – Golden Smog
19. Outtasite (Outta Mind) – Early Version (Take 6)
20. Piss It Away
21. Hesitation Rocks
Being There Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:
Disc One: Original Album
01. Misunderstood
02. Far, Far Away
03. Monday
04. Outtasite (Outta Mind)
05. Forget The Flowers
06. Red-Eyed And Blue
07. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)
08. What’s The World Got In Store
09. Hotel Arizona
10. Say You Miss Me
Disc Two: Original Album
01. Sunken Treasure
02. Someday Soon
03. Outta Mind (Outta Sight)
04. Someone Else’s Song
05. Kingpin
06. (Was I) In Your Dreams
07. Why Would You Wanna Live
08. The Lonely 1
09. Dreamer In My Dreams
Disc Three: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos
01. Late Blooming Son
02. I Got You – Dobro Mix Warzone
03. Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Alternate
04. Far Far Away (Dark Side Of The Room)
05. Dynamite My Soul
06. Losing Interest
07. Why Would You Wanna Live – Alternate
08. Sun’s A Star
09. Capitol City
10. Better When I’m Gone
11. Dreamer In My Dreams – Alternate Rough Take
12. Say You Miss Me – Alternate
13. I Got You – Alternate
14. Monday – Party Horn Version
15. I Can’t Keep From Talking
Disc Four: Live At The Troubadour 11/12/96 (Part One)
01. Sunken Treasure
02. Red-Eyed And Blue
03. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)
04. Someone Else’s Song
05. Someday Soon
06. Forget The Flowers
07. New Madrid
08. I Must Be High
09. Passenger Side – Punk Version
10. Passenger Side
11. Hotel Arizona
12. Monday
13. Say You Miss Me
Disc Five: Live At The Troubadour 11/12/96 (Part Two)
01. Outtasite (Outta Mind)
02. The Long Cut
03. Kingpin
04. Misunderstood
05. Far, Far Away
06. Give Back The Key To My Heart
07. Gun
Live On KCRW 11/13/96
08. Sunken Treasure
09. Red-Eyed And Blue
10. Far, Far Away
11. Will You Love Me Tomorrow