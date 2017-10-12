Wilco announce deluxe reissues of A.M. and Being There

Wilco are reissuing their first two albums, 1995’s A.M. and 1996’s Being There. Set for a December 1st release via Rhino Records, both albums have been newly remastered and come loaded with rare and unreleased bonus material.

A.M. will be presented on CD and double-LP, each featuring eight unreleased bonus tracks. Those include an early take on “Outtasite (Outta Mind)” and “When You Find Trouble”, the final studio recording from Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, and Ken Coomer’s pre-Wilco band, Uncle Tupelo. Stirratt also provided new liner notes for the record, noting, “Listening back to records 15 to 20 years later, I’m always taken with the confident but guileless quality of bands in their 20s, that strange mixture of innocence and conviction, and this is one of those records.”

The deluxe edition of Being There will be considerably larger, consisting of five CDs or four LPs. The extra discs will feature 15 previously unreleased bonus tracks, including alternate takes on “I Got You” and “Say You Miss Me”. A 20-song live performance recorded at California’s Troubadour on November 12th, 1996 will be part of the digital and CD releases, while all versions will feature a four-song KCRW set Wilco played on November 13th that same year. Music journalist Steven Hyden penned the liner notes.

Pre-orders for each set are available via Wilco World, where fans can snag one of 2,500 limited edition colored vinyl versions of each record. Below, find the cover art and CD tracklisting for both releases.

A.M. and Being There Artwork:

A.M. Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

