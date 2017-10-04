Wilco cover Tom Petty’s “The Waiting” live in Texas: Watch

Featured photo by Philip Cosores

Wilco slipped a very special cover into their setlist last night at a concert in Irving, Texas. In remembrance of rock legend Tom Petty, who passed away Monday night at the age of 66, Jeff Tweedy and his crew tackled his Hard Promises hit single “The Waiting”.

A soaring but faithful rendition — especially during the “You take it on faith, you take it to the heart” chorus portion — the performance elicited random bursts of applause and sing-alongs from the audience. It was like a collective grieving session, somber but in many ways, so aptly cathartic. Check it out above.

(Read: Tom Petty Taught Me Everything I Need to Know About Love)

Recently, The National paid Petty homage with a cover of “Damaged By Love”. Paul McCartney, Lorde, Stephen King, and more took to social media to react to Petty’s death; Wilco themselves shared old footage of them taking on Petty’s “Listen to Her Heart” circa 1995. Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen both issued lengthier statements on the iconic musician.

Wilco are currently on the road supporting their latest album, 2016’s Wilco Schmilco. The band recently announced four additional dates for November, which will mark their final performances of 2017 and most of 2018.

Wilco 2017 Tour Dates:

10/05 — Memphis, TN @ The Orpheum Theatre

10/07 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

10/08 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

10/09 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/15 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

11/16 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre