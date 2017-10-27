Win tickets to Traveling Chicago with Tocayo launch party

Consequence of Sound has joined forces with Audiotree and Tocayo Brewing Company for a new Chicago-based video series called Traveling Chicago with Tocayo. These videos capture three local bands — The Kickback, Monobody, and Date Stuff — performing in unique locations around their native city. The performance choices and locations highlight true Chicago community staples on the city’s North and South sides, and add a stunning new context to these settings.

We’re hosting a launch party on Monday, November 6th at Chicago’s Scubas Tavern. Audience members will get a chance to see the videos before they are released to the public and have access to exclusive giveaways hosted throughout the evening. The event will also feature special live performances from the starring bands, including full sets from The Kickback, Monobody, and Date Stuff.

Tickets are just $5.00 and can be purchased here, or you can win them through us: Simply fill out the form below. All proceeds benefit Foundations of Music.