Wolf Alice perform “Beautifully Unconventional” on Jools Holland: Watch

Wolf Alice recently released a new album called Visions of a Life. In support of the sophomore effort, the British alt-rockers appeared on the latest episode of Later… with Jools Holland to perform “Beautifully Unconventional”. Moody lighting set the tone for the track, which is built on choppy riffs and singer Ellie Rowsell’s elastic vocal range.

For more of Visions of Life, Wolf Alice gave Consequence of Sound a track-by-track breakdown here.