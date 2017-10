Last week, Wolf Parade returned with their first full-length in seven years, Cry Cry Cry. To support the release, the Canadian indie rockers stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to perform “Valley Boy”. Replay the performance above.

Wolf Parade will resume touring later this week behind their Expo 86 follow-up. They’ll be joined on the US leg by Brooklyn power pop outfit Charly Bliss. Consult the full itinerary here.