Woody Allen unveils trailer for Wonder Wheel starring Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake: Watch

Woody Allen is set to return later this year with his latest feature-length film, Wonder Wheel, starring Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Jim Belushi, and Justin Timberlake.

With Wonder Wheel, Allen tells the tells the story of four characters “whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny (Winslet), an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty (Belushi), Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey (Timberlake), a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina, Humpty’s long-estranged daughter (Temple), who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment.”

The film is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 14th before receiving a wide release via Amazon Studios on December 1st. Watch the newly revealed teaser trailer above.

Allen previously teamed up with Amazon for the 2016 mini-series Crisis in Six Scenes, which marked his first foray into television. Amazon also distributed his 2016 film Café Society.