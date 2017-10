Wu-Tang Clan were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night, performing a firey version of “My Only One” backed by The Roots. RZA, Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna, and Steven Latorre performed the track off of the just released Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues.

In other Wu News, be sure and check out the legendary group’s track clowning heartless Pharmadouche and enemy of the band (and humankind) Martin Shkreli entitled, “Lesson Learnd”, because fuck that guy.