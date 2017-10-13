Wu-Tang Clan unveil new album, Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues: Stream/download

Photo by Ben Kaye

Seminal New York hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan have returned with Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues, their first full-length since 2014’s A Better Tomorrow. Apple Music and Spotify users can hear the entire album below.

(Read: Ranking + Dissected: Wu-Tang Clan)

The 18-track effort is executive produced by RZA with longtime Wu-Tang affiliate Mathematics “crafting” the beats. Although it’s billed as a proper Wu-Tang album, it seems like not every MC in the core group came along for the ride. There’s also a bevy of guests ranging from the likes of familiar collaborator Redman and the late Sean Price to Big Pun progeny Chris Rivers and Wu affiliate Streetlife.

In his review of The Saga Continues, our very own Gary Suarez praises the previously released singles “People Say” and “Lesson Learn’d” as standout tracks which provide “wistful reminiscences to satisfy the core.”

The Saga Continues Artwork:

The Saga Continues Tracklist:

01. Wu-Tang the Saga Continues Intro (feat. RZA)

02. Lesson Learn’d (feat. Inspectah Deck and Redman)

03. Fast and Furious (feat. Hue Hef and Raekwon)

04. Famous Fighters (Skit)

05. If Time is Money (Fly Navigation) [feat. Method Man]

06. Frozen (feat. Method Man, Killa Priest, and Chris River)

07. Berto and the Fiend (Skit) (feat. Ghostface Killah)

08. Pearl Harbor (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, RZA, and Sean Price)

09. People Say (feat. Redman)

10. Family (Skit)

11. Why Why Why (feat. RZA and Swnkah)

12. G’d up (feat. Method Man, R-Mean, and Mzee Jones)

13. If What You Say is True (feat. Streetlife)

14. Saga (Skit) [feat. RZA]

15. Hood Go Bang! (feat. Redman and Method Man)

16. My Only One (feat. Ghostface Killah, RZA, Cappadonna, and Steven Latorre)

17. Message

18. The Saga Continues Outro (feat. RZA)