Yeah Yeah Yeahs play first show in four years: Video + Setlist

Photo by Joshua Mellin

Yeah Yeah Yeahs took the stage at Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre on Wednesday night for their first public performance in four years. Coming on the heels of a deluxe reissue of Fever to Tell, the setlist leaned heavily on the band’s debut LP. Of the 18 songs played, 10 came from Fever to Tell, including the first performance of “Modern Romance” in seven years. Watch fan-shot footage from the show and see the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Modern Romance

Rich

Cold Light

Black Tongue

Gold Lion

Under the Earth

Zero

Pin

Sacrilege

Subway

Soft Shock

Maps

Cheated Hearts

Heads Will Roll

Encore:

Poor Song

Y Control

Date With The Night / Tick

This weekend, Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headlined The Growlers Six in Los Angeles. They’ve also got shows scheduled in Oakland and Brooklyn.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2017 Tour Dates:

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Growlers Six

10/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre