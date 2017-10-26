Yeah Yeah Yeahs play first show in four years: Video + Setlist

Photo by Joshua Mellin
Yeah Yeah Yeahs took the stage at Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre on Wednesday night for their first public performance in four years. Coming on the heels of a deluxe reissue of Fever to Tell, the setlist leaned heavily on the band’s debut LP. Of the 18 songs played, 10 came from Fever to Tell, including the first performance of “Modern Romance” in seven years. Watch fan-shot footage from the show and see the full setlist below.
Setlist:
Modern Romance
Rich
Cold Light
Black Tongue
Gold Lion
Under the Earth
Zero
Pin
Sacrilege
Subway
Soft Shock
Maps
Cheated Hearts
Heads Will Roll
Encore:
Poor Song
Y Control
Date With The Night / Tick
This weekend, Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headlined The Growlers Six in Los Angeles. They’ve also got shows scheduled in Oakland and Brooklyn.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2017 Tour Dates:
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Growlers Six
10/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre