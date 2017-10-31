Young Fathers return with gorgeous new song “Lord”: Stream

Earlier this year, Scottish outfit Young Fathers contributed a number of songs to the soundtrack for T2 Trainspotting, including “Only God Knows”, which director Danny Boyle called the “heartbeat for the film.” Now, the group is back with news of a forthcoming album as well as a teaser.

“We’ve just finished a new album, and it’s about fucking time,” Young Fathers write in a press statement. The as-yet-untitled record would mark their third following 2015’s White Men Are Black Men Too and the Mercury Prize-winning Dead from 2014.

As a first look, the band has shared a track called “Lord”. It’s a gorgeous R&B/gospel number set to tender piano and features lyrics about love and struggle. “Her love is kind, her love is mine,” Young Fathers sing at one point. “Lord don’t pay me no mind… This is my cross to bear.”

Hear it below.

Along with the new song, Young Fathers have announced a short leg of 2018 UK tour dates. Shows in North America are expected to be revealed in the near future.

Young Fathers 2018 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2

03/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/22 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

03/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom