Zola Jesus reveals staggering “Siphon” video: Watch

Back in June, Zola Jesus released her fifth album, the acclaimed Okovi. The gothic pop artist born Nika Danilova has returned today with a music video for “Siphon”, one of the LP’s many standouts.
“Siphon” is an intense track about dealing with a close friend’s suicide attempt, and its accompanying visual reflects this heavy, overwhelming sense of darkness. Throughout, there are close-up shots of Danilova, some featuring a clear view of her face, others showing her covered in what looks like blood. Incredibly intimate and raw (almost uncomfortably so), these moments give us viewers a peek into a world that we’re likely not prepared for. The whole thing was helmed by Zia Anger, who’s previously directed clips for Angel Olsen, Mitski, and Jenny Hval. Watch it up above.
After wrapping up a US tour, Danilova will head to Europe for the next few weeks.
Zola Jesus 2017 Tour Dates:
10/28 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
10/29 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
10/31 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
11/01 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
11/02 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
11/03 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
11/04 – Liverpool, UK @ Stanley Theatre
11/06 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
11/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground
11/08 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
11/10 – Skopje, MK @ Cinedays
11/12 – Geneva, CH @ La Graviere
11/14 – Roma, IT @ Monk
11/15 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
11/16 – Bern, CH @ Dampfzentrale
11/17 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
11/18 – Zagreb, HR @ Mocvara
11/20 – Nuremburg, DE @ Z-Bau
11/21 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc
11/22 – Berlin, DE @ SO36
11/23 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
11/25 – Frankfurt, DE @ Mousonturm
11/27 – Brussels, BE @ Beursschouwburg
11/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich