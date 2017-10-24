Zola Jesus reveals staggering “Siphon” video: Watch

Back in June, Zola Jesus released her fifth album, the acclaimed Okovi. The gothic pop artist born Nika Danilova has returned today with a music video for “Siphon”, one of the LP’s many standouts.

“Siphon” is an intense track about dealing with a close friend’s suicide attempt, and its accompanying visual reflects this heavy, overwhelming sense of darkness. Throughout, there are close-up shots of Danilova, some featuring a clear view of her face, others showing her covered in what looks like blood. Incredibly intimate and raw (almost uncomfortably so), these moments give us viewers a peek into a world that we’re likely not prepared for. The whole thing was helmed by Zia Anger, who’s previously directed clips for Angel Olsen, Mitski, and Jenny Hval. Watch it up above.

After wrapping up a US tour, Danilova will head to Europe for the next few weeks.

Zola Jesus 2017 Tour Dates:

10/28 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

10/29 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

10/31 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

11/01 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

11/02 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

11/03 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

11/04 – Liverpool, UK @ Stanley Theatre

11/06 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

11/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground

11/08 – Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

11/10 – Skopje, MK @ Cinedays

11/12 – Geneva, CH @ La Graviere

11/14 – Roma, IT @ Monk

11/15 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

11/16 – Bern, CH @ Dampfzentrale

11/17 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

11/18 – Zagreb, HR @ Mocvara

11/20 – Nuremburg, DE @ Z-Bau

11/21 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

11/23 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

11/25 – Frankfurt, DE @ Mousonturm

11/27 – Brussels, BE @ Beursschouwburg

11/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich