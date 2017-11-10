10 Pop Culture Things Ruined by Donald Trump

Well, here we are. It’s been a year since the most unthinkable election in United States history delivered the presidency to businessman and racist traffic cone Donald Trump, and things are about as bad as 65.8 million of us expected: America is an environmental laughingstock, healthcare as a concept is on the verge of just not existing, and a cadre of union-busters, racists, and actual Nazis proudly profess the desire to make life worse for anyone who isn’t a rich, straight, white dude. Oh, and we’re closer to nuclear war than we’ve been since that terrifying Genesis video was in rotation on MTV.

As an idiot music critic, I don’t have the answers needed to address those very real problems. However, I do possess the skills to deal with this fake one: all of the great moments in American multimedia ruined by Donald Trump’s presence in them. Therefore, as we process the past year and get ready for more fights to come, consider this both a guide to avoiding the pumpkin menace in your downtime and an elegy for all of the otherwise great songs, shows, and comics that have been forever tainted by the presence of this bloated, orange dipshit.

A quick note on curation: this article isn’t exhaustive, so stay vigilant (looking at you, Zoolander fans). Also, for the purposes of this article, I’m not counting things like Saturday Night Live or The President Show (because everybody knows what to expect from those) or The Apprentice (because you can’t ruin something that was already that shitty to begin with).

–Tyler Clark

